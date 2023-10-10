Franklin Co. residents stress need for change on Route 220 after deadly crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead following a crash in Franklin County on Monday night.

State Police said it happened on Route 220 near Willow Creek Road.

The area is notorious for crashes, according to Zachary Moore who works at a gas station nearby.

“Usually right here, [at Sontag Road] believe it or not in this intersection and a lot up there at Pleasant Hill it’s really bad,” said Moore.

Investigators said the driver of a pickup truck was heading south on Route 220 on Monday just before 8 p.m. when they crossed into the median, hitting and killing two pedestrians.

The man and woman were later identified as Matthew Sink and Melinda Headrick.

Headrick’s daughter, Jayden Howard shared this statement with 10 News:

“[My] mom was honestly the strongest woman you would have met. She’s always been a helping hand to people no matter what.” Jayden Howard

We asked Moore what he believes can be done to make the roadway more safe.

“It just seems to be driver ignorance. Just going when they’re not supposed to, thinking that they can. Going way too fast, not paying attention,” he said.

According to VDOT’s website, this section of Route 220 is part of an improvement project set to begin in 2024.

Changes to the roadway could reduce crashes by 15% to 20%, according to VDOT.

According to State Police, charges are pending in relation to the deadly crash. The investigation is ongoing.