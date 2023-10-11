64º
‘He was watching over us’: Botetourt Co. daycare owner shares update after car crashes into building

The owner said the car crashed into the infant room when it was the babies’ nap time

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A parent’s worst nightmare came true for families with children at Children’s Nest Learning Center in Botetourt County after a car crashed into the daycare center.

State police said four people were hurt — two babies, a teacher at the center, and the driver of the car.

Owner Rhonda Spangler said it’s a miracle no one was killed.

“When I got here and I did see all the children and all the babies outside and safe, I just knew it was a miracle and that God was in this place and he was watching over us,” she said.

State Police identified the driver as 84-year-old, Bertha Elliott.

Elliott was charged with reckless driving.

Spangler tells 10 News the teacher is currently in the ICU after having multiple surgeries.

She said the two babies are also still recovering in the hospital.

Spangler credits her staff for doing everything they could to keep the children safe.

“There’s no way you can train for what happened yesterday,” said Spangler. “They just did an exceptional job. They definitely deserve all that honor.”

The daycare is currently closed as the owners and staff come up with a plan to move forward.

Luckily, people in the community are coming forward with ideas and a helping hand.

“We do have someone who has reached out and offered their facility to use and we are working with the state so we can do that in the near future,” said Spangler.

Spangler said they do plan to rebuild.

Sydney joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2021.

