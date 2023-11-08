61º
Local News

Republican Chris Head announces victory in race for Virginia Senate District 3 seat

Tags: Election Results, Decision 2023, Senate District 3
Chris Head (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Republican Chris Head has announced his victory in the race for the Virginia Senate District 3 seat.

Jade Harris (D) and Christopher Head (R) were vying for the Virginia Senate District 3 seat in this year’s Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023.

Harris has not yet conceded.

Senate - District 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Christopher T. Head(R)
36,39368%
Jade D. Harris(D)
17,12932%
87.3% of Precincts Reporting

(89 / 102)

District 3 encompasses part of Roanoke County, Botetourt County, Craig County, Alleghany County, Rockbridge County, and part of Augusta County.

In previous interviews with 10 News, Head said he supports rolling back taxes and a 15-week abortion ban. Harris’ campaign focused mostly on advocating for affordable housing, protecting reproductive choice and infrastructure.

