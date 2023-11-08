Republican Chris Head announces victory in race for Virginia Senate District 3 seat

ROANOKE, Va. – Republican Chris Head has announced his victory in the race for the Virginia Senate District 3 seat.

Jade Harris (D) and Christopher Head (R) were vying for the Virginia Senate District 3 seat in this year’s Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023.

Harris has not yet conceded.

District 3 encompasses part of Roanoke County, Botetourt County, Craig County, Alleghany County, Rockbridge County, and part of Augusta County.

In previous interviews with 10 News, Head said he supports rolling back taxes and a 15-week abortion ban. Harris’ campaign focused mostly on advocating for affordable housing, protecting reproductive choice and infrastructure.

You can see a live breakdown of the results here.

