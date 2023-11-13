One year since tragedy: How UVA is honoring victims, their families

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A somber day in Charlottesville as Monday marked one year since a gunman opened fire at the University of Virginia, killing three people and hurting two others.

The three victims were all football players: D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler.

Another football player, Mike Hollins was hurt along with another UVA student, Marlee Morgan.

On Monday, the university hosted a panel discussion with people who have been impacted by gun violence. One of the panelists was D’Sean Perry’s mother, Happy Perry.

“I find my strength in knowing that I need to move forward and the love and legacy of D’Sean will move on and will grow. And I’m going to be ok,” said Happy.

Also on the panel was A’Dorian Murray, founder of the gun violence organization, SHE Wins, Kevin Parker, a survivor of the Columbine shooting, and Tracy Wells, a mom from Tennessee who lost her son to gun violence in 2020.

“What to say? I love you. It goes a long way,” said Happy.

After the panel, church bells rang out at the UVA Chapel three times, once for each victim.

Football player Will Bettridge now wears number 41, D’Sean’s former jersey number.

Bettridge spoke during the panel expressing his gratitude to the Perry family for letting him help keep D’Sean’s memory alive.

“Every day I’m reminded because of you and because of your fight, I keep going. And I know that I can speak for the whole team, because of your courage and your leadership, and being there for all of us, we fight and you keep pushing us to be better people on and off the field. I just want to say thank you. I’m eternally grateful for you and I love you,” said Bettridge.

The university said there will be resources available all week for faculty, staff, and students.

Gov. Youngkin ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff on the day after the anniversary - Nov. 14.

Find more coverage on this topic here.