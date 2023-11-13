Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Nov. 14

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, Nov. 14 in memory and respect of the victims, their families, and the Charlottesville community after the 2022 University of Virginia shooting.

All flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Tuesday, Nov. 14, and will remain half-staff until sunset.

The Office of the Governor said the order applies to United States of America flags and the Commonwealth of Virginia flags over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth.

The University of Virginia held a gathering earlier on Monday in remembrance of the three student-athletes who were killed in the tragic shooting.

The incident happened as students were returning from a field trip in Washington, D.C., and claimed the lives of D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis, Jr. Two other students were also injured in the incident.

