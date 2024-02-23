Roanoke Catholic School closed Friday due to circulating threats in the region

ROANOKE, Va. – Out of an abundance of caution, Roanoke Catholic School will be closed on Friday due to threats that have been circulating throughout our region.

“We will always prioritize the safety of our students,” said Stephanie Oliver, with Roanoke Catholic School.

This comes after several threatening messages, one of which involved a school shooting, surfaced Wednesday night on a Snapchat group used by Patrick Henry High School students, prompting the closure of Roanoke City Public Schools for Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, a 35-year-old man was charged in connection with the threats.