WATCH LIVE: WSLS 10 special coverage of the 2024 total solar eclipse

After months of anticipation, the big day is finally here! On Monday afternoon, millions throughout the nation will look to the sky for the total solar eclipse, a phenomenon that won’t happen in the U.S. again until 2045.

During the astronomical event, the moon will pass between Earth and the sun, casting a localized shadow onto Earth. The eclipse will begin shortly before 2 p.m., with peak eclipse set to happen at 3:15 p.m., which is when approximately 82 to 89% of the sun will be obscured by the moon in our region.

As you prepare to watch history, WSLS 10 is working for you with team coverage all day long leading up to the eclipse.

At 3 p.m., join 10 News Anchors John Carlin and Rachel Lucas for live coverage from viewing parties across our region, including ones at Virginia Tech, Radford University and the Science Museum of Western Virginia.

And if you want to see the eclipse through NASA’s eyes, you can do so below:

Our sister station, KSAT 12, will also have full coverage of the solar eclipse in San Antonio, Texas, where parts of the area will be in the path of totality. You can view KSAT’s live feed of the sun below: