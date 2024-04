Two cats are dead after a Franklin County house fire, according to the Franklin County Department of Public Safety.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Two cats are dead after a house fire in Franklin County on Tuesday morning, according to the Franklin County Department of Public Safety.

Authorities said the fire happened at about 11 a.m. on Ronnies Lane.

No one else was inside of the home at the time of the fire, crews told 10 News.

The Franklin County Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.