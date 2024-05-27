One man dead after mobile home fire in Galax

GALAX, Va. – Galax Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Spring Trace Lane on Sunday morning around 7:35 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they said they found a singlewide mobile home with smoke, and neighbors telling them a person was trapped inside the home.

Recommended Videos

Firefighters rescued a 60-year-old man from inside the home and began life-saving measures.

The Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist AirCare team arrived on scene, but despite their efforts, the victim died.

The cause of the fire was determined to be improperly discarded smoking materials, according to officials.