10 News tracks Helene’s powerful impact across the region with full team coverage

10 News has been working for you all day long with team coverage of Helene as it sweeps across the Commonwealth, bringing destruction in its wake.

10 News has been working for you all day long with team coverage of Helene as it sweeps across the Commonwealth, bringing destruction in its wake.

Ultimately, it has resulted in close to 200,000 power outages throughout Virginia, a myriad of closures, traffic delays and ample damage to several areas across our zones.

Recommended Videos

For the last few hours, we’ve also been tracking several different tornado warnings issued in our region, with the National Weather Service reporting a possible tornado in Pittsylvania County. Here’s a look at the storm damage left behind.

Here's a look at some of the reported tornado damage in Pittsylvania County. (Trevon Hardy)

There was reported tornado damage in Pittsylvania County. (Trevon Hardy)

As our region continues to feel the impacts of Helene, we’re continuing to watch conditions in our viewing area and have sent crews to several different areas.

We had 10 News Reporters Connor Dietrich in the New River Valley, Samuel King in Southside and Kelly Marsh and Amy Cockherham in the Roanoke Valley.

Let’s take a look!

NEW RIVER VALLEY - CONNOR DIETRICH

We’re keeping an eye on river levels across Southwest Virginia and in the New River Valley, there are already risks present for people living or traveling there. Connor Dietrich was at the Dedmon Center in Radford, where the New River has been flooding all afternoon.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY - SAMUEL KING

Some of our region has been under a tornado warning Friday afternoon and some potential tornadic clouds have been sighted. A tornado was confirmed in Pittsylvania County and Samuel King surveyed the damage there.

THE ROANOKE VALLEY - AMY COCKERHAM

An emergency team deployed teams from Roanoke to the Galax area in response to flooding from Helene. Amy Cockerham shows us how they’re helping and what they’re doing to mitigate the impacts.

THE ROANOKE VALLEY - KELLY MARSH

A woman was killed and two sheriff’s deputies were hurt after strong winds blew over a barn and a large tree in Craig County. There were several reports of storm damage across much of the region. Kelly Marsh gives you a look at several of these incidents in the City of Roanoke.