Virginia Tech, Liberty exhibition raises over $35,000

LYNCHBURG, Va. - After hurricanes Michael and Florence changed the lives of thousands across the Southeast, two of our local universities came together today to hoop for a good cause.

Thousands filled the Vines Center in Lynchburg to see Liberty University and Virginia Tech play an exhibition game, which raised over $35,000 for hurricane victims. This is the second consecutive season both teams have played an exhibition to help hurricane relief efforts, but it's their first time going up against each other in such a match up.

Liberty is sending a group down to the Panama City area this week to assist with recovery.

"I just think it's unique. I think that's what brands Liberty University," said Liberty head basketball coach Ritchie McKay.

"The fact that we have a team of students that are leaving now to support relief efforts. I just think this place is unique, and the fact that our community would come and support it, I love that. Thirty-six thousand dollars is significant."

As for the game itself, it was a close battle in the first half. At one point, Liberty went on a 9-0 run, making three consecutive three-pointers. Virginia Tech would pull away in the second half led by senior point guard Justin Robinson, who finished with 20 points. He was just one of five Hokies who finished in double figures.

Looking ahead, Liberty will open their regular season at home on Thursday, Nov. 8, against Maine Fort Kent. Virginia Tech will open their regular season at home on Friday, Nov. 9, against Gardner-Webb.

