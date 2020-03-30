Virginia sees 124 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 1,025 statewide
26 deaths reported across Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 1,025 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of March 30.
Monday’s 1,025 cases mark an increase from 901 on Sunday, 748 on Saturday, 614 on Friday, 465 on Thursday, 398 on Wednesday, 304 on Tuesday, 259 on Monday, 222 on Sunday, 158 on Saturday, 124 on Friday, 101 cases on Thursday and 67 on Wednesday.
Monday’s 1020 cases reported in the Virginia Department of Health’s coronavirus count do not include:
- A person in Galax. It’s believed this person contracted the disease through international travel. This person is self-isolating at home. This case was announced on March 27.
- An Emporia man in his 30s who is self–isolating at home. This case was announced on March 28.
- Another person in Emporia. This case was announced on March 29.
- A case in Hopewell. This case was announced on March 29.
- A case in Prince George County. This case was announced on March 29.
Three localities are reporting their first cases of the coronavirus on Monday:
- Smyth County
- King William County
- Henry County
Here’s a breakdown of the 124 new cases
- One new case in Alexandria City
- Three new cases in Botetourt County
- Two new cases in Arlington County
- One new case in Harrisonburg City
- One new case in Rockingham County
- One new case in Amherst County
- One new case in Lynchburg
- Three new cases in Chesapeake
- Eight new cases in Chesterfield County
- Two new cases in Powhatan
- One new case in Hanover County
- Two new cases in Greensville
- Three new cases in Accomack County
- 37 new cases in Fairfax County
- Two new cases in Hampton
- Four new cases in Henrico County
- Two new cases in Frederick County
- Two new cases in Shenandoah County
- Two new cases in Winchester
- One new case in Smyth
- Three new cases in Norfolk
- Three new cases in James City County
- One new case in Newport News
- Two new cases in York County
- Two new cases in Manassas City
- Seven new cases in Prince William County
- One new case in King George County
- One new case in Spotsylvania County
- Seven new cases in Stafford County
- One new case in Culpepper County
- Five new cases in Roanoke City
- Two new cases in Albermarle County
- One new case in Charlottesville City
- One new case in Louisa County
- One new case in Gloucester County
- One new case in King William County
- Three new cases in Virginia Beach City
- One new case in Henry County
- Two new cases in Suffolk
These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As of Monday at 9 a.m., the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 12,038 people have been tested.
