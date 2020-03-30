Virginia sees 124 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 1,025 statewide

Published: March 30, 2020, 9:09 am Updated: March 30, 2020, 10:04 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 1,025 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of March 30.

Monday’s 1,025 cases mark an increase from 901 on Sunday, 748 on Saturday, 614 on Friday, 465 on Thursday, 398 on Wednesday, 304 on Tuesday, 259 on Monday, 222 on Sunday, 158 on Saturday, 124 on Friday, 101 cases on Thursday and 67 on Wednesday.

Monday’s 1020 cases reported in the Virginia Department of Health’s coronavirus count do not include:

A person in Galax . It’s believed this person contracted the disease through international travel. This person is self-isolating at home. This case was announced on March 27.

An Emporia man in his 30s who is self–isolating at home. This case was announced on March 28.

Another person in Emporia. This case was announced on March 29.

A case in Hopewell. This case was announced on March 29.

A case in Prince George County. This case was announced on March 29.

Three localities are reporting their first cases of the coronavirus on Monday:

Smyth County

King William County

Henry County

Here’s a breakdown of the 124 new cases

One new case in Alexandria City

Three new cases in Botetourt County

Two new cases in Arlington County

One new case in Harrisonburg City

One new case in Rockingham County

One new case in Amherst County

One new case in Lynchburg

Three new cases in Chesapeake

Eight new cases in Chesterfield County

Two new cases in Powhatan

One new case in Hanover County

Two new cases in Greensville

Three new cases in Accomack County

37 new cases in Fairfax County

Two new cases in Hampton

Four new cases in Henrico County

Two new cases in Frederick County

Two new cases in Shenandoah County

Two new cases in Winchester

One new case in Smyth

Three new cases in Norfolk

Three new cases in James City County

One new case in Newport News

Two new cases in York County

Two new cases in Manassas City

Seven new cases in Prince William County

One new case in King George County

One new case in Spotsylvania County

Seven new cases in Stafford County

One new case in Culpepper County

Five new cases in Roanoke City

Two new cases in Albermarle County

One new case in Charlottesville City

One new case in Louisa County

One new case in Gloucester County

One new case in King William County

Three new cases in Virginia Beach City

One new case in Henry County

Two new cases in Suffolk

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Monday at 9 a.m., the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 12,038 people have been tested.