Virginia sees 622 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 14,961 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 14,961 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of April 29.

Starting April 21, VDH began counting probable cases in addition to coronavirus cases confirmed by testing.

Wednesday’s total of 14,961 cases marks an increase from 14,339 on Tuesday, 13,535 on Monday, 12,970 on Sunday, 12,366 on Saturday, 11,594 on Friday, 10,998 on Thursday and 10,266 on Wednesday.

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Wednesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 85,307 people have been tested.