Here’s why today’s 96 newly-reported coronavirus deaths in Virginia are not a reason to panic

ROANOKE, Va. – On Tuesday, when the Virginia Department of Health released the day’s coronavirus numbers, it reported 2,839 deaths across the commonwealth since March.
That’s an increase of 96 deaths from what was reported on Monday.
Seeing such a large increase prompted us to reach out to VDH to find out the reason behind the jump in deaths.
“This is an existing backlog, and VDH is working diligently to identify COVID-19 related deaths using vital record death certificate information,” said Maria Reppas, the director of communications for VDH.
VDH has had previous backlogs in the past.
Here’s a breakdown of the 96 new deaths reported on Monday:
- 5 deaths reported in Henrico County, Norfolk and Richmond
- 4 deaths reported in Shenandoah County, Chesapeake, Newport News, Patrick County and Middlesex County
- 3 deaths reported in Alexandria, Emporia and Augusta County
- 2 deaths reported in Prince William County, Virginia Beach, Spotsylvania County, Galax, Hampton, Henry County, Southampton County, Culpeper County, Isle of Wight County, Martinsville, Prince George County and Franklin County
- 1 death reported in Fairfax County, Loudoun County, Chesterfield County, Suffolk, Portsmouth, Page County, Charlottesville, Petersburg, Carroll County, James City County, Stafford County, Sussex County, Dinwiddie County, Lynchburg, Wise County, Smyth County, Williamsburg, Lee County, Fredericksburg, Louisa County, Floyd County, Amherst County, Madison County, Brunswick County, Bland County, Appomattox County, Cumberland County, Nelson County