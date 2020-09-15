Here’s why today’s 96 newly-reported coronavirus deaths in Virginia are not a reason to panic

ROANOKE, Va. – On Tuesday, when the Virginia Department of Health released the day’s coronavirus numbers, it reported 2,839 deaths across the commonwealth since March.

That’s an increase of 96 deaths from what was reported on Monday.

Seeing such a large increase prompted us to reach out to VDH to find out the reason behind the jump in deaths.

“This is an existing backlog, and VDH is working diligently to identify COVID-19 related deaths using vital record death certificate information,” said Maria Reppas, the director of communications for VDH.

VDH has had previous backlogs in the past.

Here’s a breakdown of the 96 new deaths reported on Monday: