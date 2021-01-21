40ºF

Virginia sees 4,013 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 459,604 statewide

There are now 5,940 deaths from the coronavirus in Virginia

As of January 21, Virginia is reporting 459,604 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

As of Thursday, across Virginia, a total of 360,051 vaccines have been administered, with 39,458 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

Thursday’s total of 459,604cases marks an increase from Wednesday’s total of 455,591 cases.

As of Thursday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 6,048,498 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.

