Cavaliers quarterback enters transfer portal

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) runs for extra yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday Nov 27, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Fifth-year UVA senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong has hit the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Armstrong threw for more than 22 hundred yards and 7 touchdowns to 12 interceptions this past year.

Before UVA canceled its final two games due to the shooting tragedy, Armstrong struggled to fit into Tony Elliott’s passing scheme which relies on more timing throws, but he flourished under Bronco Mendenhall’s spread offense.

In 2021 Armstrong ranking fourth in all of FBS college football with 4,449 passing yards and 31 scores. He’s already racked up 12 300 yards games in his career, including 554 yards passing against North Carolina in 2021.

The dual-threat quarterback has also rushed for more than 1200 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career.