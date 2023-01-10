Fields to lead Alleghany football beyond merger

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 Sports confirmed late Monday night that Will Fields accepted and was approved as the head coach for what will be the Alleghany High School Cougars football program. The 2023-2024 school year will mark the first year of the Alleghany High School and Covington High School merger.

Fields has led the Mountaineers the last three seasons after becoming head coach in 2020. Prior to that he spent four seasons as an assistant for the program.

Alleghany is coming off a 6 win season that included a playoff appearance for the first time since 2017.

Prior to coming to Alleghany, Fields spent 14 seasons leading Bath County including a state title trip in 2002.