Glenvar's Stanley, Drew earn top honors for Class 2 girls soccer

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia High School League announced its 2024 Class 2 All-State girls soccer team and with that--more top honors for deserving members of the Glenvar Highlanders.

Sensational senior forward Giuliana “Jules” Stanley is the Class 2 Player of the Year, and Glenvar head coach Kyleigh Drew is the Class 2 Coach of the Year.

Glenvar’s ultra-talented striker, Stanley, led the Highlanders with a career-high 47 goals and 10 assists and finished her career with 131 goals and 37 assists. Following a 13-goal freshman season, Stanley found the back of the net for 33 goals and 38 goals as a sophomore and senior. She saved her best for the state semifinals and finals. Her hat trick in the semifinals boosted Glenver to a 3-0 win, and her penalty conversion helped the Highlanders claim the state title over defending state champion Clarke County with a 0-0 (4-3PK) win. She will attend the University of Virginia in the fall to study biology.

In her three seasons leading Glenvar’s girls’ soccer program, Kyleigh Drew has established the Highlanders as the top program in Class 2, winning two of the last three state championships in 2022 and 2024. She led Glenvar to a 21-0-unbeaten season in 2024 and owns an overall 56-9-1 career record. The Highlanders and Eagles went to penalty kicks in the state finals after playing to a 0-0 draw for 100 minutes. The game ended on the fifth penalty kick in PKs by freshman Madelaine Frackelton.

Both the boys and girls soccer programs are featured on episode four of season four on “Around the Way with EJ.”