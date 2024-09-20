Hidden Valley volleyball fends off Salem in River Ridge showdown

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Thursday night featured a battle of unbeaten volleyball teams in the River Ridge District, with Hidden Valley and Salem meeting for the firs time this season.

The Titans paced themselves to a 2-0 lead only to see the Spartans fight back to win the third set 25-19.

But Caleigh Ponn helped shut the door late. She led Hidden Valley with 19 kills, 16 digs and 5 aces in the 3-1 win over Salem. Hidden Valley remains undefeated this season while Salem suffered its first loss.

Kenley Brown had 9 kills while Chloe Muscaro had 7 kills and 3 blocks for Hidden Valley.

Other Thursday night results included:

-Patrick Henry def. Pulaski County 3-0

-Lord Botetourt def. Blacksburg 3-0

-Christiansburg def. Cave Spring 3-0

-Rockbridge County def. Wilson Memorial 3-1