WATCH: Hidden Valley, Auburn return to VHSL Volleyball State Championship

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Tags: Hidden Valley Titans, Auburn Eagles, VHSL, High School

ROANOKE, Va. – Hidden Valley beat Christiansburg in the Class 3 State Semifinals, 3-0. The Titans return to the championship game for the third consecutive season and will play Grafton in a rematch of last year’s title game. The Titans will go for back-to-back championships.

Auburn beat Giles in the Class 1 State Semifinals, 3-1. The Eagles will play for its sixth consecutive state championship Saturday when they play Rappahannock.

In Class 2, James River will play Ridgeview on Wednesday night for the right to play in the state final Saturday.

