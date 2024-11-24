Auburn Eagles win 6th straight Class 1 volleyball title, Hidden Valley goes back-to-back in Class 3

SALEM, Va. – It proved to be a momentous day of volleyball state championships in Salem with some familiar programs vying for more championship gold.

In the Class 1 ranks, Rappahannock had no chance against the Auburn Eagles. Auburn started the match on a 9-0 run as they looked sharp throughout the match. The Eagles would soar to a 3-0 victory in a match that took less than an hour to complete. The win proved to be the sixth consecutive for Auburn.

In Class 3, we were treated to a rematch of last year’s title game: Grafton versus Hidden Valley. With experience under their belts and now knowing how to seal the deal, Hidden Valley came in confident and it was crucial in a 3-0 championship victory. A star-studded senior group headlined by Kansas State commit Caleigh Ponn, led the program to back-to-back championship wins.