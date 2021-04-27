New tool estimates solar and wind power production based on weather forecasts

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast newsletter! We’ve been talking a lot about sustainable sources of energy lately, due to Earth Day last week.

A new tool developed by Climate Central can show us how much solar and wind energy is being produced in each county in our corner of the Commonwealth!

It’s called WeatherPower and uses National Weather Service forecasts, along with information about existing renewable energy sources, to predict how much energy will be generated on a given day.

Here’s an example of how much solar energy was produced in Virginia today. You can customize the graphics to show yesterday’s data and forecasts for up to three days in advance.

Ad

The numbers make sense, due to the amount of sunshine we saw today and how much is in the forecast tomorrow. More clouds yesterday kept the production down some.

Virginia is not a hotspot for wind energy just yet, although that could change if the Botetourt wind farm project is able to fight through its legal battles.

We can use another state that’s big on wind energy, Texas, to show you WeatherPower’s metrics.

Ad