Hazy, hot Hump Day followed by a dip in humidity

ROANOKE, Va. – The heat and drought continue to lead to problems in the western half of the U.S. Smoke from wildfires in the Rockies, Pacific Northwest and western Canada has made it to southwest and central Virginia. Those who are typically more sensitive to changes in air quality should consider limiting exertion the rest of the week.

Otherwise, the main thing we’ll notice from this is additional haze thousands of feet up and enhanced sunrises and sunsets.

Tracking wildfire smoke as of Wednesday, 7/21/2021

Despite the haze, temperatures will continue to climb Wednesday. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s in the New River Valley and upper 80s-lower 90s elsewhere. This is partially thanks to a wind coming down the mountains.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 7/21/2021

It will be pretty breezy at times Wednesday. As a front moves in from the north, that breeze will then translate to a brief drop in humidity Thursday and part of Friday. Temperatures each day will top out in the 80s.

Tracking humidity levels through July 23, 2021

Humidity levels climb once again heading into the weekend, leaving us with the chance for just a few spotty afternoon thunderstorms. In any case, it should mostly be an enjoyable weekend for FloydFest, the Sunflower Festival at Sinkland Farms or the Commonwealth Games in Lynchburg.

FloydFest forecast - 2021

Beyond the weekend, high pressure will set up camp over the Plains. This should translate to hotter air making it into our area, with limited storm chances next week. The Climate Prediction Center has taken note of that as well, indicating the potential for above average temperatures and below average precipitation in their 6-to-10 day outlook.

Climate Prediction Center outlooks through July 30, 2021

