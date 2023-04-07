69º

Weather

WATCH LIVE: 10 p.m. Appcast – April 6, 2023 | Southwest, Central Virginia

Have questions? Ask them in the comment forum below!

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Jeff Haniewich, Chief Meteorologist

Tags: Your Local Weather Authority, Weather, Rain, Warm Weather, Easter Forecast
10 p.m. Weather Appcast - April 6, 2023

Well, the work week definitely took a turn for most of us today, but the good news is that the worst part is over for now!

If your area got any hail, heavy rain, other weather or storm damage caught on camera, be sure to send it our way via Pin It!

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich lets you know what you can expect for your Friday.

For more details on the forecast, check out this article.

Catch Your Local Weather Authority live on Mondays and Fridays wherever you stream WSLS for the latest weather updates in your neck of the woods.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. every weekday.

email

facebook

twitter