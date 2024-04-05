Can’t find eclipse glasses? We’ve got a quick, easy, fun experiment for you to try!

ROANOKE, Va. – Finding eclipse glasses can be a daunting task, especially now that we’re just days away from the 2024 solar eclipse.

For us, we need them to view the eclipse since the sun will be 88% covered by the moon...or do we?

There are other options that will allow you to safely view the eclipse, in case you can’t find the glasses in time.

On Virginia Today, I along with Jenna Zibton and Japhanie Gray, used a shoebox to simulate the experience.

Interested in weather or science? We have your weekly dose that goes 'Beyond the Forecast.' Email Address Sign Up for our Beyond the Forecast News Letter

On one end of the shoe box, cut two squares. Cover one up with foil, and tape the foil to the box. Then, poke a hole in it with either a pen or pencil. On the other end inside the box, tape a piece of paper that will act like a projector screen.

Put the lid back on the shoe box, put your back to the sun and look inside the box through the open square. You’ll get to watch as the moon covers the sun during Monday’s solar eclipse.

We have a list of events in our area linked here!

You can also us colanders, tree branches/leaves or disco balls to safely view the event!