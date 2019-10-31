BREAKING: Tornado Watch issued for parts of the area

ROANOKE, Va. - The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Grayson, Wythe, Bland, Pulaski and Giles Counties until 7 p.m.

This means that conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop. A warning means that a tornado is imminent or likely to happen soon.

It's expected that more watches will be issued farther east, as we go through the day.

If a warning is issued for your location, you need to seek shelter in the lowest possible spot, away from windows.

Pop-up storms through 2 p.m. can become strong to severe, with a line of intense rain and wind moving in from the west from 3 to 9 p.m.

Below, you'll see estimated arrival times for this line.

Downed trees, localized flooding and power outages will be possible as this passes through the area. Once it does, the wind will become strong at times through early Friday morning.

