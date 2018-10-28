Breezy Sunday, Rain moves in late

ROANOKE, Va. - There will be a few lingering spotty showers early Sunday morning and the precipitation ends before sunrise.

We will see more sunshine Sunday morning before the clouds thicken up for the second part of the day.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the low to mid 60s with a gusty west wind.

Our next disturbance moves into the region toward dinnertime Sunday.

It'll bring hit or miss showers to the area and the wind will be even stronger Sunday evening

Wind gusts could be between 30 and 40 mph which could result in spotty power outages.

This disturbance is quick; most of us are dry east of the Parkway by midnight.

Upslope mountain rain and light snow will be possible overnight and into Monday morning.

It's breezy and cooler for Monday.

Highs will be in the 50s.

