Cloudy, cooler Sunday with spotty showers

ROANOKE, Va. - Remnants of Sergio will bring spotty showers to the region Sunday.

The precipitation is expected to be very hit or miss so the day will not be a washout.

Temperatures will climb into the 50s under cloudy skies.

A few showers will be around tonight as temperatures remain fairly steady, in the 50s.

An incoming boundary near the Midwest will push into the Mid-Atlantic Monday.

A few hit or miss showers will be possible on Monday and early Tuesday.

Overall, the boundary appears to be pretty moisture-starved compared to earlier model runs.

Temperatures for Monday will warm into the lower 70s but this warm up will be brief.

Highs are expected to be in the mid-60s Tuesday.

