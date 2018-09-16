Flood Warnings issued for Dan River

ROANOKE, Va. - Saturday night, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg began issuing flood warnings to some area rivers. For rivers close to you, be sure to check the current and forecast levels here.

• The Dan River at Danville is under a flood warning until Thursday evening, with major flooding expected to occur Monday evening. Their forecast, as of Saturday night, may actually compare to the river level during Fran in 1996.

• The Dan River at Paces is under a flood warning until further notice. As of their Saturday night forecast, the National Weather Service says that river levels could reach the underside of the Rte. 658 bridge over the Dan River. Levels like this were previously seen in April of 2017.

• The Dan River at South Boston is under a flood warning until further notice. The National Weather Service's Saturday night forecast says that river levels could get high enough to flood parts of Rte 501, with concern for businesses in the Riverdale area. Their expected crest could come close to what was previously seen on April of 2017.

The Roanoke River in Roanoke is expected to reach moderate flood stage by Monday afternoon. The New River near Galax and the New River near Radford are each expected to reach major flood stage by Monday afternoon as well. Official warnings, as of 9:45 p.m. Saturday, had not been issued.

