Southwest Virginia's first big ice storm this year: What will happen, and how to be ready

ROANOKE, Va. - Winter is getting a head start on Southwest Virginia Wednesday night and Thursday, delivering a mixed bag of precipitation, especially to the NRV, the Highlands and the Roanoke Valley. If you're in Lynchburg or Southside, your wintry impacts lessen.

We break down how this system impacts us, what we can do to downplay any potential impacts and the flood threat beyond this wintry mess.

1. IMPACTS

With freezing rain in the forecast late Wednesday night and Thursday morning, there's the potential for travel delays as well as tree damage and power outages.

Main roads may just be wet, given the fact that road temperatures are in the upper 30s and 40s. However, side roads and bridges give us some concern, as well as decks and sidewalks.

Cold air travels underneath bridges, meaning that the bridge itself can cool more efficiently. This leads to some slick spots on area bridges Thursday morning.

Sidewalks and side roads tend to be more shaded, meaning that they'll be cooler than main roads.

2. PREPAREDNESS

The most important thing you can do before Thursday morning is budget extra time.

Budget time to:

Scrape ice off your windshield

Check the weather/traffic reports in the morning on Virginia Today (Yes, this is a shameless plug)

Give yourself extra time to reach your destination

Before bed tonight, charge the phone in the event of a power outage. You should also leave the windshield wipers up on your car, so that they don't get stuck to the windshield.

3. The Lesser-Known Impact

Late Thursday morning into the afternoon, warmer air above will mix to the surface and change things over to a cold rain in the NRV and Roanoke Valley. This brings about a new threat... flooding.

Flooding, especially across Southside, may become an issue throughout the day Thursday. We just saw a healthy dose of rain earlier this week, with now 1-3" on the way Thursday. Expect creeks and streams, as well as the Dan River, to rise.

We dry out Thursday evening, with a few snow showers possible west of I-81 at night. Most accumulation would be on the grass, cars and side roads.

Be sure to check back frequently for updates from StormTeam 10 on air, online, on social media and on the StormTeam 10 app.

After Thursday, our weather will calm down just in time for the weekend.

