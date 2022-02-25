WATCH: Lindsey Ward and Rachel Lucas discuss their next chapters

Lindsey Ward and Rachel Lucas talk about what this new era means for them, the significance of passing the baton from one Southwest Virginia native to another and their relationship as journalists and friends.
[You can click here to watch her read her full letter to Insiders]
Lindsey has been a part of the WSLS 10 family for the past 14 years and will now transition from WSLS 10 anchor to viewer as she embraces motherhood.
[Click here to see photos from Lindsey’s WSLS 10 career]
[You can click here to watch Rachel read her full letter to Insiders]
Rachel started at WSLS 10 as a multi-media journalist nine years ago and has now made her way to evening anchor.