WATCH: Lindsey Ward and Rachel Lucas discuss their next chapters

Lindsey Ward and Rachel Lucas talk about what this new era means for them, the significance of passing the baton from one Southwest Virginia native to another and their relationship as journalists and friends.

“Growing up in Alleghany County, I was blessed with a family that sat at the dinner table and ate together each night. We slowed down and connected. I want that very same evening experience for my little family. With that said, Friday, March 4 is my last day.” Lindsey Ward, WSLS 10 anchor

Lindsey has been a part of the WSLS 10 family for the past 14 years and will now transition from WSLS 10 anchor to viewer as she embraces motherhood.

“When I was a little girl growing up in Giles County, I remember watching WSLS 10 with my family. I loved watching the news. I loved seeing places I recognized and people I knew here in our community on TV. It mattered. I remember one time my dad pointed at one of the anchors and said to me, “That’s going to be you one day.” Little did I know then, he was right.” Rachel Lucas, new WSLS 10 evening anchor

Rachel started at WSLS 10 as a multi-media journalist nine years ago and has now made her way to evening anchor.