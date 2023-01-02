Get Fit with Britt | Five strategies to help you stick to your fitness goals

Happy New Year, Insiders! We hope your 2023 is filled with joy, happiness... and FITNESS!!!

For many, the new year is a great time to start or recommit to health and fitness goals, and it is important to have a plan to set yourself up for success not only in 2023, but for years to come.

This month, we’re talking with Kristen Reimer, owner of BOCO Fit Rage in Troutville, who shared five strategies that can help you stick with your fitness goals so you can enjoy a lifetime of fitness.

Cheers to a great 2023!