Top three Super Bowl Sunday snacks, according to you

Super Bowl gameday snacks. Need we say more?
We asked our Insiders for their favorite snacks and the answers were loud and clear!
Here are the top three submitted food items and an accompanying recipe for each for you to try on Super Bowl Sunday.
Sausage Balls
Back in 2022, we were graced with Rachel Lucas’ sausage ball recipe. Two words: life-changing. Give it a try for yourself!
Recipe
- 1 lb of ground sausage
- 3 cups of Bisquick
- 16 oz sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 package of cream cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a rimmed baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Using a cookie scoop, shape into 1-inch balls, squeezing sausage balls so they hold their form. Place on baking sheet. Bake until brown, about 20 to 25 minutes. Best served warm.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Try this easy cheesy baked buffalo chicken dip on gameday.
Recipe
- 1 can of chicken breasts or shredded chicken
- 1 package of cream chees
- Frank’s Red Hot Sauce to taste
- 1 cup (or more) shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup of salsa
Mix in an oven-safe dish and put a little bit of extra cheese on top so that it melts.
Put in the oven at 350 for 20 minutes and enjoy with tortilla chips.
Pizza
You may have had homemade pizza before, but what about a homemade pizza on the grill? Give 10 Sports Brooke Leondard’s homemade pizza on the grill a try!
Watch how to make the pizza here.
Recipe
For Crust:
- 3 1/2 c flour
- Pack of Instant Yeast
- Olive Oil
- Garlic Powder
Toppings:
- Pizza Sauce
- Cheese
- Any preferred toppings
Grill dough at 425 degrees on the grill for only a few minutes on each side.
Remove the dough from the heat. Spread a generous layer of olive oil on top of the cooked side. Spread sauce on top, and add mozzarella cheese, tomato, and any other toppings you wish.
Put the pizzas back on the grill with the uncooked side down.
Remove from heat and sprinkle garlic salt, basil, and parmesan cheese.
While you’re at it, let us know who you think will come out on top on game day for a chance to win two 2024 NFL season tickets. Click here to make your picks and take on our sports team.