Top three Super Bowl Sunday snacks, according to you

Super Bowl gameday snacks. Need we say more?

We asked our Insiders for their favorite snacks and the answers were loud and clear!

Here are the top three submitted food items and an accompanying recipe for each for you to try on Super Bowl Sunday.

Back in 2022, we were graced with Rachel Lucas’ sausage ball recipe. Two words: life-changing. Give it a try for yourself!

Recipe

1 lb of ground sausage

3 cups of Bisquick

16 oz sharp cheddar cheese

1 package of cream cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a rimmed baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Using a cookie scoop, shape into 1-inch balls, squeezing sausage balls so they hold their form. Place on baking sheet. Bake until brown, about 20 to 25 minutes. Best served warm.

Try this easy cheesy baked buffalo chicken dip on gameday.

Recipe

1 can of chicken breasts or shredded chicken

1 package of cream chees

Frank’s Red Hot Sauce to taste

1 cup (or more) shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1/2 cup of salsa

Mix in an oven-safe dish and put a little bit of extra cheese on top so that it melts.

Put in the oven at 350 for 20 minutes and enjoy with tortilla chips.

You may have had homemade pizza before, but what about a homemade pizza on the grill? Give 10 Sports Brooke Leondard’s homemade pizza on the grill a try!

Watch how to make the pizza here.

Recipe

For Crust:

3 1/2 c flour

Pack of Instant Yeast

Olive Oil

Garlic Powder

Toppings:

Pizza Sauce

Cheese

Any preferred toppings

Grill dough at 425 degrees on the grill for only a few minutes on each side.

Remove the dough from the heat. Spread a generous layer of olive oil on top of the cooked side. Spread sauce on top, and add mozzarella cheese, tomato, and any other toppings you wish.

Put the pizzas back on the grill with the uncooked side down.

Remove from heat and sprinkle garlic salt, basil, and parmesan cheese.

