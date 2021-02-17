WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam giving Feb. 17 coronavirus update

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is giving an update on coronavirus in the commonwealth on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, Virginia is reporting 555,592 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

On Tuesday, Virginia launched a new centralized COVID vaccine pre-registration website.

Wednesday’s news conference will be his 16th briefing regarding COVID-19 since he ended his bi-weekly conferences back in June.

Before Wednesday, Northam gave his last update on February 5.