Voluntary recall issued for baby cereal due to high levels of arsenic

Maple Island Inc. issues voluntary recall of three lots of Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal

Attention, parents! If your babies eat this cereal, get rid of it away immediately.

The FDA announced that Maple Island Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of three lots of its Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal that it manufactures for Walmart.

After a routine sampling from three production lots of the rice baby cereal, officials found that the cereal “tested above the guidance for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic.”

According to the FDA, Walmart stores were notified of this recall and have pulled these products off their shelves.

Below are descriptions of the recalled products sold after Apil 5, 2021:

Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 24 2022.

Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 25 2022

Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022

If you purchased any of these products, the FDA advises you to discard the product and return it to Walmart for a full refund.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses linked to this recall.

Customers seeking additional information may call Maple Island Inc., Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Central time at 1-800-369-1022 or contact the company by email at info@maple-island.com.