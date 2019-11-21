Police believe new search of Andrew Terry’s cellphone will ‘produce vital information’

ROANOKE, Va. – More than a month after the case of a Blacksburg man charged with concealing the body of his 3-month-old daughter ended in a mistrial, police are asking to search for more evidence.

The Roanoke Police Department is requesting an additional search on Andrew Terry’s cellphone using “updated cellular forensic technology,” according to a search warrant filed on Nov. 13, 2019.

The warrant goes on to say that police believe a new search of the phone with this new technology “will produce vital information as to the location in which the body of (A.R.D 5/29/2018) was placed.”

Terry previously admitted to burying the baby near Jennelle Road after he picked her up bruised and barely alive from her mother’s house in Roanoke, according to prosecutors.

On Sept. 26, Terry’s case ended in a mistrial, leaving him a free man.

At the time of the mistrial, Mary Pettitt, Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney, issued this statement.

It was important to pursue justice for Arieanna particularly when there was a confession to the crime. I know Roanoke City will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death. We will evaluate the case and determine if we will retry the defendant.

Terry’s daughter, Arieanna Day disappeared on Sept. 11, 2018, and her body still has not been found.

At the time Day went missing an Amber Alert was issued for her.

