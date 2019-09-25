'Are you harming her or setting me up for murder?' Missing girl's parents chatted before calling 911

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - Tuesday marked the beginning of a scheduled two-day jury trial for a Blacksburg man& accused of concealing the body of his missing 3-month-old daughter.

Andrew Terry was indicted in January in connection with the disappearance of Arieanna Day on Sept. 11, 2018.

He previously admitted to burying the baby near Jennelle Road after he picked her up bruised and barely alive from her mother's house in Roanoke, according to prosecutors.

During Tuesday's opening statements, the defense argued that Terry's two confessions don't mean he is automatically guilty. Because Arieanna's body is still missing, the defense argued there are other possibilities for what could've happened.

The defense said this includes Jessica Day, Arieanna's mom, saying she sold the baby or an adoption agency stealing the baby.

The morning session of Tuesday's trial saw four witnesses called by the prosecution:

Arieanna's godmother, who was with Arieanna and Day on Sept. 11, 2018, before the child went missing. One of the first Roanoke police officers to respond to Day's apartment that night. A Roanoke police officer who searched the apartment and Terry's car. A Roanoke police detective who is also a forensics expert. The officer presented call logs and Facebook messages from both Day and Terry's phones.

The biggest takeaways from witness testimony so far include:

Day called 911 about an hour after the child went missing.

Before calling 911, Terry and Day communicated using Facebook messenger and called each other

A Facebook message from Day to Terry said, " Are you harming her or setting me up for murder? "

Are you harming her or setting me up for murder? Police body camera footage showed that Terry and Day were both calm and showed little emotion when officers arrived the night Arieanna went missing.

In the video, officers asked why Terry's pants were wet. He told them it was because he worked as a chef and was doing dishes.

When officers searched Terry's car, they found mud inside of it and also found clothes left in the car.

What's still to come in court Tuesday:

The prosecution still needs to call several more witnesses. These include more Roanoke police officers, an FBI agent, Jessica Day and others.

Video of Terry's confession.

