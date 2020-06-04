WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam expected to discuss removing Lee monument, Phase Two reopening details

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to address Virginians on Thursday morning.

The news conference, which is typically held at 2 p.m., will be at 11 a.m. to avoid conflicting with the memorial service for George Floyd.

It’s expected that the governor will announce a plan to remove the statue of Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s Monument Avenue.

Northam is also expected to discuss more details about what Phase Two of reopening looks like in Virginia.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]

The governor is now only be giving coronavirus updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays.