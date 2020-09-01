Sorry Virginians, there will be no coronavirus restriction changes before Labor Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Given spikes seen in parts of the country after Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, no coronavirus restrictions changes will be made ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend.

On Tuesday, Gov. Northam held his first coronavirus updated since August 5.

While encouraged by the current trends for the state as a whole, he wants to take proper precaution and not ease any guidelines.

It wasn’t all positive news on Tuesday.

“We’re seeing cases trend up,” said Northam, when talking about the Southwest Virginia region.

That region contains Roanoke, Lynchburg, Blacksburg, Danville, Martinsville, Bristol and the surrounding areas. The map below shows the exact boundary.

Virginia Department of Health map of regions and districts (Virginia Department of Health)

On Tuesday, Radford reported 68 new cases. In the past two weeks, the city has seen an increase of about 577% in COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, seeing 398 new cases in that time frame.

As of Tuesday, there have been 121,615 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 2,612 people have died.

Since July 1, Virginia has been in Phase Three of reopening.