Henry County man who shot, killed pregnant woman to serve 38 years

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The 37-year-old man who shot and killed a pregnant woman in 2020 has been sentenced to 38 years in prison.

This comes after Thomas Christopher McDowell, of Fieldale, shot Krystal McReynolds in the face on Feb. 18, 2020, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say McReynolds was four to five months pregnant when she was killed and her unborn child died due to maternal trauma.

Authorities reported that the incident happened at 60 Fourth Street. McReynolds was alive when police arrived at the scene; however, she died the following day.

McDowell was charged with the following:

Second-degree murder

Using a firearm in the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the death of Krystal McReynolds

In June 2021, McDowell pleaded guilty to the murder of McReynolds.

Below is a previous story from 10 News on this deadly shooting: