Roanoke city leaders ‘hopeful’ about the city’s gun violence prevention framework

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke city leaders are continuing to look at ways to combat gun violence.

Thursday afternoon, city council members received an update on Roanoke’s gun violence prevention framework.

During the month of September, Roanoke City Police said there were 36 firearms taken off the streets. This brings the total number of confiscated guns for the year to 287.

Roanoke Police Captain David Morris also presented the latest information in regard to the investigations into the four gun violence incidents which took place in the month of September.

One of the incidents resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy, and another teen died after a shooting just over a week later.

Mayor Sherman Lea also questioned Captain Morris on the types of people police find in possession of illegal guns.

“Most of them are under the age of 30,” said Captain Morris.

This month also marks one year since Christopher Roberts earned the title of the Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator, which has since been rebranded to the Prevention Intervention Street Team.

The team has created multiple programs to prevent and intervene when it comes to gun violence, like the community healing circle and an affirmation program, as well as working with the juvenile court system to connect families to services.

“We are looking at a ‘two gen’ approach yeah the young man or the young woman may have ushered us into the house but we are bringing services to everyone if they can benefit from it,” said Roberts.