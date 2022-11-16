39º

‘When one of us is hurting, we all hurt’: Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry throws Hokie support behind UVA

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

John Appicello, Sports Director

Coach Pry said this tragedy serves as a reminder that life is precious

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech was letting UVA know they have the Hokies’ full support following a tragedy that left three UVA football players dead Sunday night.

“This is a reminder to me and all of us that life is precious and a challenge to love each other more,” Hokies head coach Brent Pry said during a conference.

Pry went on to say that it’s about more than football – the sport brings everyone together.

“Football is something that is important to all of us. It creates a brotherhood. We are family, and when one of us is hurting, we all hurt. I’ve hugged my own family, felt so close to our team through all of this – these last 24 hours – UVA was here for us in 2007 and we are here for them now. It’s bigger than football.”

The rivalry is set aside for a greater purpose. Social media is now being flooded with the hashtag “#HokiesForHoos,” a tag that could also be seen during the women’s basketball game on Monday night.

