Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry to discuss plans to honor senior football players

BLACKSBURG, Va. – On Monday, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry is slated to speak on events planned to honor senior football players after the final game of the season was canceled in the wake of a tragedy.

The cancellation came a little over a week after a deadly shooting on UVA grounds that claimed the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry, who all played for the Virginia Cavaliers. Students Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan were also hurt in the incident and are now recovering.

Pry was in full support of the move, saying that Hokies were here for Hoos during the time of great heartbreak. Here’s a statement Virginia Tech posted from coach Pry on the announcement:

On Monday morning, officials told 10 News that Virginia Tech seniors of the football team will be honored on Sunday, Dec. 4 before the men’s basketball game with North Carolina at 3 p.m.

In a press conference scheduled for Monday at 2:30 p.m., Coach Pry will discuss the recently completed football season and will elaborate further on the plans to celebrate seniors.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more