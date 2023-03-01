49º

Man charged with murdering man found in burned-out SUV in Appomattox County in 2020 pleads guilty

Keyanta Robinson was charged with first-degree murder of Carlos Rose

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

(Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority)

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A man accused of murdering a Bedford County man who was found inside a burned-out SUV in 2020 has pleaded guilty.

Keyanta Robinson, of Madison Heights, was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Carlos Rose.

He was initially set to go to trial on March 8, but now he will be sentenced on June 8 at 1 p.m.

There were four others charged in connection with the murder, which include:

