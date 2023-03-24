Man accused of 2020 Bedford Middle School arson to serve six years

BEDFORD, Va. – A man accused of setting Bedford Middle School on fire back in 2020 was in court on Friday and is now set to serve six years in prison.

Daniel Flint was sentenced to the following:

Breaking and entering, 15 years, suspended in its entirety

Arson, 5 years

Probation violation, 1 year

Flint will get credit for time served, so he’s expected to be released in about three years.

After serving his six years, Flint will have seven years of supervised probation and subsequently, three years of unsupervised probation.

The fire at Bedford Middle School broke out in January 2020, and in February 2020, Flint was charged with arson and breaking and entering.

In November 2021, Flint pleaded guilty to setting the school on fire.