Hundreds remember 18-year-old Goshen volunteer firefighter ahead of funeral

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – The Rockbridge County community is continuing to mourn the death of 18-year-old Devin Riley.

Devin was a senior at Rockbridge County High School and a part of the Goshen Volunteer Fire Department.

Monday, hundreds of first responders, family members and friends came together for his funeral.

“God needed a role model up in heaven, he needed some help, so he picked Devin,” said Mike Jolly, chief of the Goshen Volunteer Fire Department.

Ahead of the funeral, dozens of first responder vehicles from across the Commonwealth took part in a procession.

“In the fire and rescue world, anytime we can all come together and support one another, as you can see from today, that’s what happens,” said Nathan Ramsey, chief of Rockbridge County Fire and Rescue.

Devin was just a few weeks away from graduating from Rockbridge County High School, where he played both baseball and football.

Classes were canceled on Monday so those who knew Devin could attend his funeral.

“I think it’s commendable what the Rockbridge County school system did to allow the students to mourn. I personally have a daughter that was in Devin’s class, a senior in high school, so it really hit home,” said Chief Ramsey.

Devin’s funeral had to be moved to the Goshen Fairgrounds to accommodate for the large turnout.

“This is the biggest funeral this town has ever seen,” said Chief Jolly.

Devin’s loved ones say the number of people there was a true testament to the impact Devin made during his short 18 years of life.

“He was good. He was at his 100% for anything he ever would do,” said Chief Jolly. “If there was something out there he could do to help the community, he was game.”