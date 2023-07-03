Salem Fair sees success over first weekend, looks forward to Fourth of July celebration

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Fair continues this week with special plans to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The fair is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

On Independence Day, there will be a fireworks show beginning at 9:30 p.m.

So far, officials say attendance is up compared to last year.

“Plenty of food to eat, rides, games, wonderful entertainment with the new butterfly show, otters,” said Salem Fair Manager, Carey Harveycutter.

A reminder to fair-goers, a clear bag policy is in effect this year.

That means no backpacks, purses, or diaper bags, only clear bags, and small wallets. To read the full policy, click here.

Share your fair fun with us on Pin It! See how you can be featured on TV here.