New River Valley community rallies around firefighter battling cancer

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – People in the New River Valley and beyond are rallying behind a local firefighter after a devastating diagnosis.

On Saturday, Radford Fire and EMS will hold a benefit breakfast and raffle drawing in support of Jeremy Compton.

The dedicated public servant, husband and father has been fighting cancer for three years, but it’s spread throughout his body and is now terminal.

“He needs us there for him and its tough for him to try and work, this is pretty demanding job physically so he cant really work but we are trying to help him out any way that we can,” said Connor Moran, a Radford Fire Department firefighter.

In December, Jeremy’s colleagues shaved their heads as a show of support during his treatment.

They’ve also set up a Venmo account and organized a t-shirt drive to help offset medical expenses.