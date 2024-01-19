10 News breaks down officer-involved shootings in Southwest, Central Virginia

According to 10 News’ records, Lynchburg had some of the highest numbers in our area, with five incidents last year.

The more recent was in November when police shot a man stabbing a woman to death in Boonsboro.

The more notable, was when Ashley Biggs Neely was shot twice, in May and September both times for allegedly charging at officers with knives.

In Alleghany-Highlands, there have been some incidents where law enforcement opened fire.

This past week, deputies shot a man after a traffic stop led to a pursuit and standoff at a home in Covington. In December, a 24-year-old was shot in a Dollar Store parking lot for allegedly attacking a Clifton Forge police officer.

Earlier the same year in June, a man was shot and killed during a domestic incident at an apartment complex that was later justified.

Roanoke also saw a number of officer-involved shootings with two incidents in December.

That includes the death of a homicide suspect who shot a cop outside Melrose Towers and a sex offender who was shot by U.S. Marshalls serving an arrest warrant in the Grandin area.

10 News checked with Virginia State Police to gather numbers for 2023, but they have not been released.

However, for 2022 there were 43 officer-involved shootings across the state with 10 in our viewing area.

In 2021, there were 30 incidents, with 6 in the viewing area.