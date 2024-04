PEARISBURG, Va. – More than a year after a devastating fire at the Friends and Family restaurant in Pearisburg, the rebuild is moving forward for the beloved business.

Crews are making progress with the start of construction on the site.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The popular eatery was destroyed during a fire last February.

It had been serving the Giles County Community for nearly three decades.